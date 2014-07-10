BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia, rated BB- by S&P and BB+ by Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC to organise investor meetings in Europe from July 14.
A euro-denominated 144A/Reg S bond may follow. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Anil Mayre)
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.