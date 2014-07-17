LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has revised price guidance on a seven-year bond to a yield of 4.25-4.375%, according to a lead manager.

The bond will price in that range and the size is expected to be 400-500m.

Macedonia, which is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch, began marketing the bond at a yield of 4.375% area.

The deal, which is being managed by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, will price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)