MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has revised price guidance on a seven-year bond to a yield of 4.25-4.375%, according to a lead manager.
The bond will price in that range and the size is expected to be 400-500m.
Macedonia, which is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch, began marketing the bond at a yield of 4.375% area.
The deal, which is being managed by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, will price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its review of its U.S. midtier regional bank peer group. Following the review, which generally covers banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion, Fitch downgraded UMB financial (UMBF) and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch revised the Outlooks for BOK Financial (BOKF) to Stable from Negative and revised the Outlook for First
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: