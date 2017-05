LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Bank to arrange a Eurobond, according to sources.

Macedonia has a 150m 4.625% bond that is due to mature on December 8, 2015, according to Thomson Reuters. That bond is trading at a yield of 6.569%.

The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)