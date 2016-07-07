BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has mandated banks to organise a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond issue.
The sovereign, rated BB-/BB+ by S&P and Fitch, has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale for the 144A/Reg S trade.
Macedonia will visit investors in the UK and the US, starting July 11. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: