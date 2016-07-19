LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has re-launched a seven-year euro bond, opening books at a yield of high 5% area, according to a lead.

The deal was postponed last Thursday following a letter from a member of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, asserting the Republic may not have proper legal authority to issue the notes. The bonds at the time were being marketed at a yield of mid-5% area.

The re-launched 144A/RegS deal is Tuesday's business. Citigroup (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB are the lead managers. Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)