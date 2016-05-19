PORTOROZ, Slovenia May 19 The heavy bank withdrawals seen in Macedonia in the wake of a political scandal have almost stopped now, the governor of the National Bank of Macedonia told Reuters on Thursday.

Macedonia has been in political turmoil due to a widespread government wire-tapping scandal that led to the cancellation of elections set for June 5 after most major parties said they would not participate.

Dimitar Bogov said withdrawals by individuals had amounted to 1.8 percent of all deposits in local banks in April - the first fall following several years of steady rises - but they have now steadied.

"Over the last two weeks we have seen a stabilisation of the situation, withdrawals almost stopped. There is some evidence that some people are returning, so we think the worst is over," Bogov said on the sidelines of a banking conference in Slovenia.

On May 5, Macedonia's central bank raised interest rates on the country's short-term debt to 4 percent from 3.25 percent to shield the local currency from the effects of the crisis. It was the first such hike since April 2012.

Bogov was unable to say whether the central bank would increase the interest rate further.

"So far the situation is stabilizing, the signal was sent, we have already seen some response by banks, which are increasing deposit rates," he said.

"So far we don't think there will be a need for an additional increase but we remain vigilant and if necessary we will not hesitate to use monetary policy measures in order to preserve macroeconomic stability," Bogov added.

He said, however, that it is also possible that the central bank would cut interest rates if the political crisis is resolved and there are no more of the speculative attacks seen as the crisis escalated. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Giles Elgood and Hugh Lawson)