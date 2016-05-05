(Adds governor quotes, details of crisis)

SKOPJE May 5 Growth in Macedonia's economy could be slashed by more than half to 1.6 percent in 2016 if the political crisis gripping the country is not resolved by the end of the year, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

Dimitar Bogov said a damaging scandal over wiretapping involving senior public officials had led the bank to develop what he called an alternative scenario for economic development this year.

"In this alternative scenario, which can be seen as realistic, Gross Domestic Product growth would be 1.6 percent this year," he said.

Without the uncertainty caused by the scandal, growth would be 3.5 percent, he added. As a result of the crisis, growth would be significantly affected by lower investment and consumption.

Bogov also said on Thursday the bank had raised interest rates on the country's short-term debt to 4 percent from 3.25 percent to shield the local currency from the effects of the crisis. It last increased rates in April 2012.

The crisis in Macedonia deepened when President Gjorge Ivanov pardoned officials being investigated over the wiretapping scandal, a move which put at risk an EU-brokered deal to resolve matters and triggered protests in the capital, Skopje.

Macedonia, already in the forefront of Europe's migrant crisis, has been in turmoil since February last year, when the opposition accused then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and his counter-intelligence chief of wiretapping more than 20,000 people.

Under the EU deal last year, the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and the opposition Social Democrats agreed to hold early elections, now planned for June 5, and set up a court to investigate the scandal.

But Ivanov's decision to pardon 56 officials under investigation for wiretapping angered EU officials, who said the bloc might consider introducing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on politicians obstructing a resolution of the crisis. (Reporting by Kole Casule; writing by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Giles Elgood and Mark Trevelyan)