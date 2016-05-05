(Adds governor quotes, details of crisis)
SKOPJE May 5 Growth in Macedonia's economy
could be slashed by more than half to 1.6 percent in 2016 if
the political crisis gripping the country is not resolved by the
end of the year, the central bank governor said on Thursday.
Dimitar Bogov said a damaging scandal over wiretapping
involving senior public officials had led the bank to develop
what he called an alternative scenario for economic development
this year.
"In this alternative scenario, which can be seen as
realistic, Gross Domestic Product growth would be 1.6 percent
this year," he said.
Without the uncertainty caused by the scandal, growth would
be 3.5 percent, he added. As a result of the crisis, growth
would be significantly affected by lower investment and
consumption.
Bogov also said on Thursday the bank had raised interest
rates on the country's short-term debt to 4 percent from 3.25
percent to shield the local currency from the effects of the
crisis. It last increased rates in April 2012.
The crisis in Macedonia deepened when President Gjorge
Ivanov pardoned officials being investigated over the
wiretapping scandal, a move which put at risk an EU-brokered
deal to resolve matters and triggered protests in the capital,
Skopje.
Macedonia, already in the forefront of Europe's migrant
crisis, has been in turmoil since February last year, when the
opposition accused then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and his
counter-intelligence chief of wiretapping more than 20,000
people.
Under the EU deal last year, the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and
the opposition Social Democrats agreed to hold early elections,
now planned for June 5, and set up a court to investigate the
scandal.
But Ivanov's decision to pardon 56 officials under
investigation for wiretapping angered EU officials, who said the
bloc might consider introducing sanctions, including asset
freezes and travel bans, on politicians obstructing a resolution
of the crisis.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; writing by Ivana Sekularac; editing
by Giles Elgood and Mark Trevelyan)