SKOPJE, July 25 German state-owned KfW Bank made a 35 million euro ($46.3 million) loan on Thursday to Macedonia's power utility ELEM for a wind farm and an upgrade of a hydro-power plant.

Macedonia, which is looking to join the European Union, aims to meet the bloc's renewable energy targets by 2020 and it is working to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.

ELEM said that 15 million euros will go toward financing development of Macedonia's first 37 megawatt (MW) wind park and the remainder for an upgrade of the Spilje 2 hydro-power plant.

A consortium of Greek builder Terna and German engineering firm Siemens is building the 55.5 million euro Bogdanci wind farm in the south of the Balkan country, ELEM said.

The upgrade of the hydro power plant, on the Crn Drim river in western Macedonia, will boost its capacity by 70 MW from the current installed capacity of 84 MW, ELEM General Manager Dejan Boskovski said.

The 12-year loan has a three-year grace period and a fixed annual interest of 2.5 percent.

ELEM operates 1,329 MW of power-generating capacity, of which 60 percent is coal-fired and 40 percent hydro power. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Anthony Barker)