SKOPJE Feb 26 One man was drowned and several
hundred homes in Macedonia were flooded on Tuesday as two days
of heavy rain drenched farmland and caused power outages in the
Balkan country, authorities said.
Macedonia's Crisis Management Centre said more than 10
rivers had burst their banks, destroying at least two bridges
and flooding homes and thousands of hectares (acres) of farmland
in the northeast.
A 51-year-old man from the northeastern village of
Cvetisnica drowned after he tried to cross a rising river.
"The villages of Opae and Lopate are badly hit - the height
of the water is almost one metre (yard)," the crisis centre said
in a statement. The government said it was acting to alleviate
the crisis.
"From the data on the ground we have already given direction
to use state-owned machinery to aid the situation, and we have
distributed materials to prevent further flooding," said
government spokesman Aleksandar Georgiev.
Rising water levels put pressure on dams, and at least two
were described as critical. Nearby residents were evacuated.
The crisis centre reported power outages in some areas.
North of Macedonia, in the southern Serbian region of
Bujanovac, 40 homes were evacuated due to flooding.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Editing by Matt Robinson and Michael
Roddy)