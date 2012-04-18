SKOPJE, April 18 Macedonia has cut its 2012 economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent from 4 percent and plans to take a 250-million-euro ($329 million) commercial loan from Deutsche Bank, the country's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Finance Ministry spokeswoman Ivana Bilbilovska cited the continuing spillover effects of the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, which has slowed growth and strained budgets across the Western Balkans.

The Balkan country's economy grew by 3 percent last year.

Bilbilovska said the government would take a 250 million euro loan from Deutsche Bank, on top of a debut World Bank-guaranteed 130 million euro international syndicated loan late last year with arranging banks Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

The new loan will have a five-year maturity and a borrowing cost of 6.8 percent, Bilbilovska said.

"That's a very good interest rate bearing in mind the circumstances under which other countries are taking loans," the spokeswoman said.

She said the loan would ensure Macedonia does not need to draw additional funds from a 480 million euro loan arrangement with the International Monetary Fund. Macedonia has already drawn 200 million euros of the funds.

The IMF sees gross domestic product (GDP) growing 2 percent in 2012.

Macedonia turned to the syndicated loan market after abandoning plans last year to sell a Eurobond due to unfavourable market conditions.

The landlocked country of 2 million people has struggled to attract foreign investment since independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, burdened by ethnic tensions and hamstrung in its bid to join the European Union and NATO by a dispute with neighbouring Greece over the country's name.

Unemployment stands at over 30 percent.

($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting and writing by Kole Casule; Editing by Matt Robinson and Stephen Nisbet)