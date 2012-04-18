SKOPJE, April 18 Macedonia has cut its 2012
economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent from 4 percent and plans
to take a 250-million-euro ($329 million) commercial loan from
Deutsche Bank, the country's finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
Finance Ministry spokeswoman Ivana Bilbilovska cited the
continuing spillover effects of the sovereign debt crisis in the
euro zone, which has slowed growth and strained budgets across
the Western Balkans.
The Balkan country's economy grew by 3 percent last year.
Bilbilovska said the government would take a 250 million
euro loan from Deutsche Bank, on top of a debut World
Bank-guaranteed 130 million euro international syndicated loan
late last year with arranging banks Citigroup and Deutsche
Bank.
The new loan will have a five-year maturity and a borrowing
cost of 6.8 percent, Bilbilovska said.
"That's a very good interest rate bearing in mind the
circumstances under which other countries are taking loans," the
spokeswoman said.
She said the loan would ensure Macedonia does not need to
draw additional funds from a 480 million euro loan arrangement
with the International Monetary Fund. Macedonia has already
drawn 200 million euros of the funds.
The IMF sees gross domestic product (GDP) growing 2 percent
in 2012.
Macedonia turned to the syndicated loan market after
abandoning plans last year to sell a Eurobond due to
unfavourable market conditions.
The landlocked country of 2 million people has struggled to
attract foreign investment since independence from Yugoslavia in
1991, burdened by ethnic tensions and hamstrung in its bid to
join the European Union and NATO by a dispute with neighbouring
Greece over the country's name.
Unemployment stands at over 30 percent.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
