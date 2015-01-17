* Reporter jailed for revealing identity of protected
witness
* Rights groups outraged, say media freedom deteriorating
* Journalists call for protest
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Jan 17 A Macedonian journalist has been
jailed after being convicted of revealing the identity of a
protected witness in a murder trial, a ruling condemned by
rights groups concerned over deteriorating media freedoms in the
ex-Yugoslav republic.
Tomislav Kezarovski was taken from his home by police late
on Friday and jailed hours after Macedonia's Court of Appeals
upheld his conviction and reduced his sentence from four and
half years to two years.
Kezarovski was originally arrested in May 2013 and has spent
much of the time since then either in jail or under house
arrest, leaving just over three months of the new sentence to
serve.
"Just one day in prison for an innocent journalist is a
terrible punishment and greatly harms freedom of speech and
media freedom," said Naser Selmani, president of Macedonia's
Association of Journalists.
Kezarovski, a journalist for the Skopje-based daily Nova
Makedoniya, was arrested over a story published in 2008 quoting
from an internal police report leaked to him concerning a murder
trial. The witness in question later admitted giving false
testimony under pressure from police.
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said the witness
had not actually been given protection at the time the article
was written and Kezarovski maintains he was arrested in order to
make him reveal the identity of the person who leaked the
report, the watchdog said in a statement.
"His only wrongdoing was to have pointed to shortcomings by
Macedonia's government and judiciary through his journalistic
investigations," said Christian Mihr, executive director of
Reporters Without Borders Germany.
The case has revived concern over the state of media freedom
in Macedonia under conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski,
who took power in mid-2006. The country wants to join NATO and
the European Union, but progress has been stalled by a row with
Greece over the country's name.
Macedonia's ranking in the Reporters Without Borders world
press freedom index has plummeted from 34th in 2009 to 123rd
last year. The EU has cited the abuse of defamation laws and the
fact that independent news media are starved of advertising by
state institutions.
"It is high time for the authorities in the country to ease
the pressure on media and respect free and critical voices.
Kezarovski should be released immediately," said Dunja
Mijatovic, media freedom representative of rights body the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Macedonian journalists called for a protest on Tuesday.
