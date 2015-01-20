* Journalist was jailed for revealing witness
* Watchdogs say media freedom under fire in Macedonia
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Jan 20 A Macedonian journalist jailed
last week to a storm of criticism over media freedom had his
two-year prison sentence suspended for one month on Tuesday on
health grounds and pending a probation request, according to
prison authorities.
Tomislav Kezarovski, a journalist for the Skopje-based daily
Nova Makedonija, was imprisoned for revealing the identity of a
protected witness in a murder case in a story published in 2008.
Kezarovski had obtained the name from an internal police
report leaked to him. He was arrested and sentenced in 2013,
spending most of his time since in jail or under house arrest.
He was jailed again on Friday after an appeal resulted in
his sentence being cut to two years from four and a half years.
Upon his release, Kezarovski immediately joined hundreds of
journalists and rights activists gathered in front of
Macedonia's main court to protest against his guilty verdict and
jailing.
"This is a small victory, but it is not over. Kezarovski is
innocent and the courts must accept that," said Tamara Causidis,
president of Macedonia's Union of Journalists.
International rights groups condemned his jailing as a fresh
blow to media freedom in Macedonia during the eight-year rule of
conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.
The country wants to join NATO and the European Union, but
progress has been stalled by a row with Greece over the
country's name.
Macedonia's ranking in the Reporters Without Borders world
press freedom index has plummeted from 34th in 2009 to 123rd
last year.
The EU has cited the abuse of defamation laws and the fact
that independent news media are starved of advertising by state
institutions.
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Raissa Kasolowsky)