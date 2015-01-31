* Opposition leader accused of working with foreign spy
SKOPJE, Jan 31 Macedonia's chief opposition
leader was charged by police on Saturday with conspiring with a
foreign intelligence service to topple the government.
Zoran Zaev, leader of the Social Democrats, denied the
charges, saying authorities were trying in vain to prevent the
publication of what he says is incendiary evidence of criminal
wrongdoing by the conservative government of Prime Minister
Nikola Gruevski.
Gruevski, in power since mid-2006, accused Zaev of trying to
blackmail him to call a snap election during face-to-face talks
in September and November, saying Zaev claimed he had gathered
intelligence against the government with the help of a foreign
spy service.
"I watched and listened to the head of the opposition ...
informing me that he is collaborating with a foreign
intelligence service," Gruevski said.
Macedonia's state prosecutor confirmed that police had
submitted criminal charges against four people, including a
former head of state intelligence and his wife. All except Zaev
were in custody. Local media reported that Zaev had turned in
his passport.
"UNDEMOCRATIC SEIZURE OF POWER"
Zaev's Social Democrats have been boycotting parliament for
almost a year since alleging fraud in the last parliamentary
election.
Zaev's potential imprisonment would further deepen political
divisions and may heighten concern in the West over a perceived
authoritarian streak in Gruevski's rule.
Macedonia, a landlocked Balkan country of 2 million people,
wants to join NATO and the European Union but progress has been
stalled by a dispute with neighbouring Greece over Macedonia's
name.
The country narrowly avoided civil war in 2001 in clashes
between government forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas. Ethnic
Albanians make up at least 25 percent of the population and a
party of former guerrillas shares power with Gruevski.
For months, Zaev has been threatening to publish what he
says is evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the government,
including accusations he said could harm ethnic relations in
Macedonia.
"Even if they arrest Zaev, they will not succeed in stopping
the publication of the evidence we have," Zaev was quoted as
telling the Internet portal of Macedonian weekly Fokus.
Interior Ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski said the plot
amounted to an attempted putsch.
"For the first time since independence, the Ministry of the
Interior has realised a case in which we have stopped an attempt
to threaten the constitutional order - the undemocratic seizure
of power."
