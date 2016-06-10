SKOPJE, June 10 A former Macedonian prime
minister denied demolishing a building owned by a political
opponent when he appeared in court on Friday and accused the
public prosecutor of launching proceedings against him on the
orders of the opposition.
The charges were said to have emerged from wiretaps that the
ex-prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, himself was alleged to have
authorised and which triggered a year-long political crisis.
In an EU-brokered deal last year, Macedonia's political
parties agreed to hold an early election and also agreed that a
special prosecutor should investigate the allegations that
Gruevski and close allies authorised eavesdropping operations on
more than 20,000 people.
In one of the wiretap recordings, Gruevski was alleged to
have conspired with the transport minister to arrange the
demolition of a building owned by a member of a smaller
opposition party.
Following his first testimony before the judge during
pre-trial proceedings, Gruevski said the allegations were false
and accused the office of the special prosecutor who launched
the action of taking orders from the opposition.
He told reporters that proceedings represented "political
persecution" by the opposition aimed at avoiding electoral
defeat.
Gruevski stepped down in January as part of the EU-brokered
deal, paving the way for early elections to be held.
In April, President Gjorge Ivanov pardoned 56 officials,
including Gruevski, over their involvement in the scandal.
Nationwide protests broke out, leading to the cancellation of an
election set for June 5.
But on Monday Ivanov bowed to the European Union, the United
States and opposition demands and revoked his pardons. That move
allowed the court to compel Gruevski to testify.
Both Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party and the Social Democrats,
the biggest opposition party, agree that snap elections would be
a way out of the crisis. But the Social Democrats say free and
fair elections are not possible unless voter lists are updated
and media freedom is guaranteed.
