SKOPJE, June 21 The Macedonian parliament on
Tuesday rejected a motion to impeach President Gjorge Ivanov
over his decision to pardon 56 officials involved in a wiretap
scandal that triggered a year-long political crisis.
The biggest opposition party, the Social Democrats, filed
the motion after Ivanov pardoned officials who had been
investigated over wiretaps alleging ex-prime minister Nikola
Gruevski and his close allies authorised eavesdropping on more
than 20,000 people.
Ivanov's decision drew nationwide protests that led to the
cancellation of an election set for June 5. But two weeks ago
Ivanov bowed to pressure from European Union and U.S. officials
and revoked the pardons.
On Tuesday, the Social Democrats failed to secure a
two-third majority in favour of impeachment in the 123-seat
parliament. With only 35 votes in favour and 47 against,
parliament rejected the initiative.
Stefan Bogojev of the Social Democrats said Ivanov "does not
deserve to be called the president".
In an EU-brokered deal last year, Macedonia's political
parties agreed to hold an early election and that a special
prosecutor should investigate allegations emerging from wiretaps
released by the opposition parties.
Both the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party and the Social Democrats
agree that new elections would be a way out of the crisis. But
the Social Democrats say free and fair elections are not
possible unless voter lists are updated and media freedom is
guaranteed.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing
by Giles Elgood/Mark Heinrich)