SKOPJE Nov 18 A special prosecutor in Macedonia
has launched criminal proceedings against 10 people, including
top officials of the secret police, over their suspected role in
a phone-tapping scandal that brought down the prime minister.
"The evidence shows that from 2008 until 2015 the
communication systems in the Security and Counter-intelligence
Agency (secret police) were used to unlawfully follow the
communications of 4,286 phone numbers, without any court
orders," said Fatime Fetai, a member of the prosecuting team.
Ten people are being investigated on suspicion of listening
in to the conversations of politicians, journalists and
businessmen, she told a news conference on Friday.
The Balkan country was thrown into crisis in February 2015
when the opposition accused then-prime minister Nikola Gruevski
of authorising the tapping of more than 20,000 people's phones.
In an EU-brokered deal to end the crisis, parties agreed to
hold snap elections and set up the office of the special
prosecutor to investigate.
Gruevski and his officials have denied involvement in the
phone tapping, and in an initial investigation last year the
state prosecutor indicted the leader of the opposition Social
Democratic Union, Zoran Zaev.
That led to street protests and an opposition boycott of
parliament, with protesters accusing Gruevski of interfering in
the work of the judiciary.
As part of the European Union agreement, Gruevski, who led
the country for almost a decade as head of the right-wing
VMRO-DPMNE, stepped down in January. But he told Reuters on
Friday he would seek to return to the post in elections on Dec.
11.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Ivana Sekularac)