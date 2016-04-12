BRUSSELS, April 12 The commissioner in charge of
European Union relations with would-be member states condemned a
move on Tuesday by Macedonia's president to end legal
proceedings against politicians and questioned whether a
parliamentary election expected soon could be credible.
Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn also said that recent
actions by Macedonia's leadership had jeopardised the former
Yugoslav republic's prospects of closer relations with the
European Union and NATO.
"Today's actions of President (Gjorge) Ivanov are not in
line with my understanding of rule of law," Hahn said on
Twitter. "In light of these developments, I have serious doubts
if credible elections are still possible.
"Political leaders must know that the actions we have seen
recently put the EuroAtlantic future of their country seriously
at risk. Democracy means compromise and serving the citizens. I
call upon all political parties to get back to the negotiating
table and work for reforms."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)