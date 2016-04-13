WASHINGTON, April 13 The United States on
Wednesday slammed Macedonia's decision to pardon suspects
involved in a government wiretap operation and called on
President Gjorge Ivanov to reconsider his decision.
In a statement, the State Department expressed concern with
the president's decision saying it would "protect corrupt
officials and deny justice to the people of Macedonia."
"As a friend of Macedonia, the United States strongly urges
President Ivanov to reconsider his decision, and to let the
Special Prosecutor's Office, established as part of the Przino
Agreement, investigate serious allegations of government
wrongdoing, and to allow the courts to do their jobs," the State
Department said.
Macedonia has been in turmoil since the opposition accused
then Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and his counter-intelligence
chief last year of orchestrating the wiretapping of more than
20,000 people.
The scandal erupted after the opposition released a slew of
phone-taps they said were made by allies of Gruevski and exposed
government control over journalists, judges, public sector
recruitment and the manipulation of elections.
The opposition has demanded Ivanov's resignation calling his
decision to halt all criminal investigations a "coup."
The European Union also sharply criticized Ivanov's decision
on Tuesday as contrary to the rule of law.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)