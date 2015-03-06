* Surveillance scandal rocking Macedonia since January
* Opposition chief alleging massive wire-tapping by
government
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, March 6 Macedonia's opposition leader
released a fresh batch of wire-taps on Friday that he said
proved the government rigged elections, pursuing a surveillance
scandal that has rocked the Balkan country since January.
It was the seventh batch of what Social Democrat leader
Zoran Zaev - charged by police in January with plotting to bring
down the government - says is evidence of a huge, illegal
surveillance operation under the 9-year conservative tenure of
Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.
Gruevski has dismissed the accusations, but the West is
watching closely to see how the government handles the unfolding
scandal. The former Yugoslav republic is trying to join the
European Union and NATO.
"We are beginning to unmask the electoral theft carried out
by Nikola Gruevski and some of his associates," Zaev told a news
conference. "You will hear how this group is rigging and
stealing elections in Macedonia."
He aired more than a dozen audio tapes and identified the
voices as those of several cabinet ministers discussing issuing
false identification papers, pressure on farmers, pensioners and
other social groups in elections.
A voice Zaev identified as Gruevski's is heard asking one of
his ministers how to secure a second round in one municipality,
apparently during local elections in 2013.
Zaev's Social Democrats have been boycotting parliament for
almost a year since alleging fraud in the last general election.
Gruevski has said the wire taps are the work of a foreign
spy agency, which has colluded with Zaev to publish them and
destabilise the country.
Zaev denied the charges and days later began to air audio
tapes from what he says is a government surveillance operation
targeting 20,000 people, including politicians, religious
figures and journalists.
Zaev has used the tapes to accuse the government so far of
exerting control over the justice system and pressure on the
media.
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Ralph Boulton)