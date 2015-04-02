April 2 Activist investor Jonathan Litt has nominated four directors to Macerich Co's board after the U.S. mall owner rejected a takeover bid from larger rival Simon Property Group Inc, a person familiar with the situation said.

Litt's hedge fund, Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, proposed the slate on Tuesday, the day the company rejected Simon Property's raised offer, the person said.

Shares of Macerich rose 2.6 percent to $80.76 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Simon Property withdrew its offer for Macerich on Tuesday, saying the smaller company did not engage in discussions.

Macerich has maintained that Simon Property's offers undervalued the company and has set a target to improve operating margins by 4 percent over the next 18-24 months.

Litt objects to some of the defenses Macerich put up to beat back Simon Property's bid and believes engaging with Simon may have been a better course, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with Litt's thinking. (on.wsj.com/1anW5H0)

Litt's stake in Macerich was not immediately known.

Analysts have questioned Macerich's decision to reject Simon Property's offer outright, without any discussions.

"What did Macerich have to lose by, at the very least, talking to Simon Property to determine what was the true 'best and final offer'?" Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Isbee said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)