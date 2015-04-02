April 2 Activist investor Jonathan Litt has
nominated four directors to Macerich Co's board after
the U.S. mall owner rejected a takeover bid from larger rival
Simon Property Group Inc, a person familiar with the
situation said.
Litt's hedge fund, Land and Buildings Investment Management
LLC, proposed the slate on Tuesday, the day the company rejected
Simon Property's raised offer, the person said.
Shares of Macerich rose 2.6 percent to $80.76 in afternoon
trading on Thursday.
Simon Property withdrew its offer for Macerich on Tuesday,
saying the smaller company did not engage in discussions.
Macerich has maintained that Simon Property's offers
undervalued the company and has set a target to improve
operating margins by 4 percent over the next 18-24 months.
Litt objects to some of the defenses Macerich put up to beat
back Simon Property's bid and believes engaging with Simon may
have been a better course, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing a person familiar with Litt's thinking. (on.wsj.com/1anW5H0)
Litt's stake in Macerich was not immediately known.
Analysts have questioned Macerich's decision to reject Simon
Property's offer outright, without any discussions.
"What did Macerich have to lose by, at the very least,
talking to Simon Property to determine what was the true 'best
and final offer'?" Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Isbee said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)