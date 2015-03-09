March 9 Simon Property Group Inc, an owner of malls and outlet centers, said it had offered to buy real estate investment trust Macerich Co in a cash and stock deal for $22.4 billion including debt.

The offer $91 per share is premium of 4.9 percent to Macerich's Friday close of $86.72.

The per share offer will be 50 percent in cash and 50 percent in Simon common stock. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)