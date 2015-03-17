New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 Macerich Co, the third-largest U.S. shopping mall owner, rejected a $14.39 billion offer from larger rival Simon Property Group Inc, saying the offer "substantially undervalues" the company.
Macerich also said on Tuesday that it adopted a shareholder rights plan and set the trigger at 10 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend