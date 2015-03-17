March 17 Macerich Co, the third-largest U.S. shopping mall owner, rejected a $14.39 billion offer from larger rival Simon Property Group Inc, saying the offer "substantially undervalues" the company.

Macerich also said on Tuesday that it adopted a shareholder rights plan and set the trigger at 10 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)