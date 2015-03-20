China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
March 20 Simon Property Group Inc, the largest U.S. shopping mall owner, raised its offer for smaller rival Macerich Co to $95.50 per share in cash and stock.
Macerich rejected on Tuesday Simon Property's earlier offer of $91 per share and adopted a poison pill to prevent a hostile takeover.
Simon Property said on Friday that the offer, which has an enterprise value of $23.2 billion, would be withdrawn if Macerich did not meet with the company by April 1. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.