By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 People have been writing
epitaphs for brick-and-mortar malls for years, but Simon
Property Group Inc's unsolicited takeover bid for rival
Macerich Co shows there is still plenty of interest in
the limited supply of upscale shopping centers.
Simon, the largest U.S. mall owner, offered on Monday to buy
Macerich for $14.39 billion after the Santa Monica,
California-based real estate investment trust had refused
multiple times to discuss a deal.
Macerich stock fell slightly on Tuesday to $92.39 but still
exceeded Simon's $91-a-share offer, a sign investors believe the
bid can be sweetened.
Simon, which published a presentation on Tuesday that it
said showed why its proposal was compelling, declined to comment
when asked about the appeal of high-end malls.
Investors see upscale malls as irreplaceable assets with
high barriers to entry, according to real estate research firm
Green Street Advisors of Newport Beach, California.
Sales are declining in lower-income malls, but increasing in
higher-income centers that count Apple Inc, Whole Foods
Market Inc and Uniqlo as tenants, with Bloomingdale's
or Nordstrom Inc as anchors.
Occupancy and rents are also rising for the toniest,
best-located shopping centers. Lack of new supply is the silver
lining for solid "A mall" fundamentals, Green Street said.
"We are overmalled in the U.S., there's no doubt about it,"
said Green Street senior analyst Daniel Busch. "But the ones
that will close are going to only further fortify the surviving
malls in their respective markets."
Online shopping has hurt sales at strip malls and other
neighborhood stores, but high-end retailers are striving to
appeal to consumers, helping malls that cater to the affluent
withstand the surge in e-commerce, analysts said.
The changing store and restaurant landscape, including an
increase in non-traditional tenants like gyms or supermarkets at
the high-end malls, has kept sales per square feet, a closely
watched industry metric, growing in contrast to a decline in
strip malls.
More than 85 percent of Macerich's net operating income
comes from "super zip codes," the most prosperous U.S. areas. In
these zones, the median household income is $120,000, and 70
percent of adults living there have college degrees, the company
said in December, citing author Charles Murray.
The focus on the top-income malls led Macerich to sell 15
properties between May 2013 and the end of last year whose net
operating income declined 0.8 percent in the eight years ended
December 2013.
However, net operating income annually grew on average about
4.0 percent over the same eight-year period for Macerich's "top
40 centers," the company said in the December report.
"A class" malls are a fortress because of the cost of
building new centers, scarcity of land in desirable locations
and their appeal as a destination, said Ken Riggs, president of
Situs RERC, which does valuations of commercial real estate.
Malls can only benefit as many online purchases are being
taxed and free shipping is no longer the norm.
"Class A malls will do well and always will do well because
these are destination places," said Riggs. "We're social
animals. You need to touch it; you need to feel it."
