EXCLUSIVE-India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
July 20 U.S. power company Talen Energy Corp said on Monday it would acquire rival Mach Gen LLC for $1.18 billion to expand in the wholesale power market.
Mach Gen owns more than 2,500 megawatts of natural gas-fired generating capacity. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
ABUJA, May 7 Nigeria has almost tripled the budget for an amnesty programme for militants in its oil-producing heartland, the presidency said on Saturday, a key factor in maintaining a tenuous peace in the Niger Delta and supporting crude production.