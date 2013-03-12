* Firm proposes concessions to regulators
* Details not disclosed
* European Commission has concerns about deal
* Commission to rule by May 30
BRUSSELS, March 12 Syniverse Technologies
has offered to make concessions to European Union
authorities as it seeks approval for its 550-million-euro ($716
million) offer for rival mobile roaming firm Mach, EU antitrust
regulators said on Tuesday.
U.S. firm Syniverse proposed concessions on Monday, the EU
competition authority said on its website, without giving
further details.
Companies typically offer to sell parts of their business to
ease worries about their market clout after a takeover.
Syniverse's offer came shortly after the European Commission
spelled out its concerns about a merger that would create the
world's biggest data clearing house for mobile roaming services.
The Commission opened a wider investigation into the deal in
December and aims to whether or not to approve it by May 30.
In December, the competition watchdog said that the combined
company would dwarf its competitors, making customers more
vulnerable to price increases.
Syniverse, owned by private equity firm The Carlyle Group
, and Mach, which is controlled by Warburg Pincus,
collect customers' roaming data which mobile providers use to
determine payments they make to each other for roaming services.
Mach's customers include France Telecom subsidiary
Orange, Spain's Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom unit
T-Mobile, U.S. mobile phone operator Verizon
Communications' joint venture Verizon Wireless, Microsoft
and Dutch airline KLM.