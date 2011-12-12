BRIEF-Banc Of California says interim CFO Francisco Turner has resigned
* Francisco A. Turner has resigned from his role as interim chief financial officer
HONG KONG Dec 12 Mark Machin, Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific ex-Japan vice chairman, is retiring from the firm after 20 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
Machin serves on the board of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, which is the Wall Street bank's securities joint venture in China.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.
* Announces increase in shareholding in company by a controlling shareholder