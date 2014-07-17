July 16 Machine Zone Inc, the developer of
popular mobile game "Game of War: Fire Age," is in talks with
JPMorgan Chase & Co to raise funding that could value
the company at more than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The expected valuation would make the Palo Alto,
California-based company one of the biggest startups in the
world in terms of market cap, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1nxZIII)
Machine Zone is expected to raise about $250 million in a
private placement, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with
knowledge of the company. (bloom.bg/1ncjxLh)
The company, launched in 2008 as a dating app developer,
renamed itself as Machine Zone in 2012 and shifted its strategy
to focus on mobile games, according to the Journal.
"Game of War" is known for its built-in translator that
helps multiple players across the world interact online without
language barriers.
Machine Zone is trying to raise private funding months after
a weak market debut by mobile game developer King Digital
Entertainment Plc, dashing hopes that its coming-out
party could revive investor interest in the mobile gaming
industry.
King's IPO price of $22.50 valued the company at about $6
billion.
