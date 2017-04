Nov 17 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Macintosh Retail Group successfully completes its 180 million euros refinancing

* Bank consortium provides borrowing facility of up to 140 million euros

* Structured loan of 20 million euros from a number of majority shareholders

* Says equity strengthened on July 15 from 19.5 million euros share issuance