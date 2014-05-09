Russia's Magnit hopes to return to positive same-store sales by Q2-end
MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's second-biggest food retailer, Magnit, said on Friday it hoped to return to positive like-for-like sales by the end of the second quarter.
May 9 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* Supervisory board of Macintosh Retail Group Nv (Macintosh) has intention to appoint Kurt Staelens Mba (44) as Macintosh's new CEO
* Will succeed current CEO Frank De Moor, who will pursue a career elsewhere as from 1 August 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.