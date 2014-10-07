BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
Oct 7 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* Has been notified that application for bankruptcy has been filed by Halfords Netherlands, and that this application has been accepted
* Sold Halfords Netherlands to the chain's managing director on 30 june 2013
* Following the buy-out, Macintosh continued to provide Halfords Netherlands with funding in the form of a 9.5 million euro credit facility
* To protect its interests, Macintosh has security rights to the assets of Halfords Netherlands
* Value of its receivables from Halfords Netherlands are valued at 6.4 million euros
* Court-Appointed trustees in bankruptcy will take steps to realise the value of Halfords Netherlands assets, also with a view to repaying Halfords's debt to Macintosh
* All options are open in principle, including a relaunch of Halfords Netherlands
SAO PAULO, April 19 Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.