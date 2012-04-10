April 10 Mack-Cali Realty LP on Tuesday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACK-CALI REALTY AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 04/18/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.801 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.525 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS