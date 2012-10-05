SYDNEY Oct 5 An email supposedly showing a
Chinese takeover bid for Australia's Macmahon Holdings Ltd
was a hoax, the company said on Friday, adding that it
would be taking the matter up with regulators.
The hoax follows a suspicious takeover approach for
Australian department store David Jones by an unknown
British real estate fund in June.
The mine construction firm, which was forced to halt trading
in its shares for a few hours over the matter, became aware of
the issue after it was contacted by a media outlet.
The media outlet had obtained a supposed copy of an email
exchange between the company's chief executive and a director
discussing a bid from a Chinese joint venture and had sought
comment from Macmahon. It did not publish news relating to the
email.
"Macmahon confirms to the market that no such discussions
about a possible offer have taken place," it said in a statement
giving the reason for the trading halt.
Macmahon shares, which resumed trading at 0415 GMT, were up
1.8 percent at 29 cents in late afternoon trade, giving the firm
a market value of A$215 million ($220.04 million). The broader
market was 0.9 percent higher.
($1 = 0.9771 Australian dollars)
