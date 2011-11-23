SINGAPORE Nov 23 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has hired Royal Bank of Scotland's head of regional strategy for Asian equities Emil Wolter for a similar role, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Wolter, who joined RBS in 2009, has about 16 years of experience covering emerging markets financial assets and Asian equities, according to his profile on networking site LinkedIn.

He had also worked as a senior portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management in the past.

Macquarie earlier this year lost its Asia strategist, Mark Matthews, to Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer.

An RBS spokeswoman confirmed Wolter's departure while Macquarie declined comment. (Reporting by Anuradha Kanwar; Editing by Kevin Lim)