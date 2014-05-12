Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie says markets are pricing in the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning 230 seats in the ongoing elections, calling that its "base case" as well.
Macquarie estimates a number around that range could spark gains of 5-10 percent over one month in Indian shares, while a number above 240 seats would spark 15-20 percent gains.
By contrast, should BJP and allies clinch less than 200 seats, Macquarie says markets could fall 15-20 percent over the next month.
BJP and its allies would need 273 seats to clinch a majority, although analysts say a number near it would comfort markets and raise the prospect of a more stable coalition.
Macquarie says the drivers of a rally after positive elections results could continue to be cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials and infrastructure.
Its top-five recommended cyclical stocks to buy for election results include Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS), State Bank of India, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS).
