Children wear vests with images of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during an election campaign rally addressed by Modi in Surendranagar town in Gujarat April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters Market Eye - Macquarie says markets are pricing in the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party winning 230 seats in the ongoing elections, calling that its "base case" as well.

Macquarie estimates a number around that range could spark gains of 5-10 percent over one month in Indian shares, while a number above 240 seats would spark 15-20 percent gains.

By contrast, should BJP and allies clinch less than 200 seats, Macquarie says markets could fall 15-20 percent over the next month.

BJP and its allies would need 273 seats to clinch a majority, although analysts say a number near it would comfort markets and raise the prospect of a more stable coalition.

Macquarie says the drivers of a rally after positive elections results could continue to be cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials and infrastructure.

Its top-five recommended cyclical stocks to buy for election results include Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS), State Bank of India, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS).

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)