LONDON Dec 1 Macquarie said on Monday it had completed the first close of its UK inflation-linked infrastructure debt fund launched earlier this year, at 579 million pounds ($910 million).

The firm said there was strong demand from pension schemes for debt investments that matched their long-dated inflation-linked liabilities.

Macquarie said its inflation-linked debt strategy, including the fund and separately managed accounts, had raised total commitments of 979 million pounds from 11 "major institutional investors".

The strategy was targeting 1.25 billion pounds following capital-raising for a second closing for the fund, Macquarie added. ($1 = 0.6363 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)