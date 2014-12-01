LONDON Dec 1 Macquarie said on Monday it had
completed the first close of its UK inflation-linked
infrastructure debt fund launched earlier this year, at 579
million pounds ($910 million).
The firm said there was strong demand from pension schemes
for debt investments that matched their long-dated
inflation-linked liabilities.
Macquarie said its inflation-linked debt strategy, including
the fund and separately managed accounts, had raised total
commitments of 979 million pounds from 11 "major institutional
investors".
The strategy was targeting 1.25 billion pounds following
capital-raising for a second closing for the fund, Macquarie
added.
($1 = 0.6363 British Pounds)
