MOVES- Macquarie adds pair of hires to US credit sales team

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital is looking to boost its US credit sales team with two hires offering experience in distressed loans and secondary trading, according to sources familiar with the matter.

John Florio returns to the bank after a stint at Lake End Debt Consulting, and Emma Yan joins from Bank of Montreal.

The company is bringing back Florio as a managing director focusing on distressed loan and secondary trading and supporting new issue distribution. He started in late June.

He most recently served as a managing partner at Lake End but was one of the founding members of Macquarie's Credit Sales and Trading Business in 2009.

Florio will report to Andy Stock, senior managing director and Macquarie's head of credit sales and trading.

At Lake End, Florio worked on sourcing and selling both stressed and distressed loans. He managed Macquarie's global distressed sales team when he was previously with the firm.

Yan will serve as vice president and specialize on sales and trading of commercial banks, insurance companies, collateralized loan obligations and institutional investors at Macquarie.

Yan is moving from Bank of Montreal's leveraged loan and high-yield sales desk. She will also report to Stock and start her new position at Macquarie in early September.

Macquarie is headquartered in Australia and has operations in 28 countries, including the United States where the firm has been working to boost its trading business.