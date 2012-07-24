BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, July 25 The trading unit of Macquarie Group may not be profitable for the full year if markets continue to be weak, group chief executive Nicholas Moore said on Wednesday.
The unit -- Macquarie Securities Group -- reported a net loss of A$194 million ($199.21 million) in the year to March 2012.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.