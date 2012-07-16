July 16 Macquarie Group Ltd said it hired Jim Frawley to run its U.S. mergers and acquisitions business.

The Australian investment bank said on Monday that Frawley will be a senior managing director as well as head of the U.S. M&A group. He is joining Macquarie from FBR & Co, where he led the firm's M&A business and its New York office.

Frawley will start at Macquarie in September. He will report to Michael Silverton, Macquarie's head of US product banking.