in 13 hours
Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast
July 26, 2017 / 11:09 PM / in 13 hours

Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on Thursday affirmed its net profit forecast for the year-ending March, on the back of a rise in contribution from operating groups in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier.

The bank, which generates the majority of profit overseas, expects profit for the fiscal year 2018 to be in line with the A$2.22 billion it reported last year. That compares with the record A$2.3 billion expected on average by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie's capital markets facing businesses experienced improved trading conditions across most markets, the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

