SYDNEY, June 17 Macquarie Group's
wealth management arm will refund over A$5.5 million ($4.3
million) to around 2,300 clients who were charged more fees than
promised, capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.
The clients affected by system errors between 2001 and 2014
paid higher fees than diclosed in product offering documents,
while Macquarie failed to apply enough tax credits on a portion
of their fees, the Australian Securities & Investments
Commission said.
Australian regulators are cracking down on financial
planning and advice divisions of major banks after a scandal at
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia involving wrong or
misleading financial advice.
Recently, National Australia Bank and Westpac
had refunded wealth management clients over similar
issues, ASIC said.
ANZ Banking Group in April said it will pay about
A$30 million in compensation to clients of a fee-for-service
package after it failed to provide a documented annual review.
($1 = 1.2920 Australian dollars)
