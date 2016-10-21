(Corrects name of company in paragraph 5)
* Australian bank move follows drop in global M&A activity
* Several members to switch to midstream advisory
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 21 Australia's top investment bank
Macquarie Group has closed its London-based upstream
oil and gas advisory after a sharp drop in global deal making in
recent years, banking sources said on Friday.
The business, which oversaw the oil and gas production
sector in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and which consisted of
eight employees, was closed this week.
Three members of the upstream team will move to the
Macquarie Capital's midstream oil and gas investment service
under Ed Winter, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as
pipelines and storage, the sources said.
A Macquarie spokeswoman declined to comment.
The upstream banking desk was led up until last May by Jon
Fitzpatrick, who departed to establish advisory boutique Gneiss
Energy together with other former Macquarie bankers, the sources
said.
Macquarie's upstream team was a joint book runner in this
week's 70 million pound share placing by UK North Sea
exploration and production company Hurricane Energy.
Merger and acquisition activity in the sector outside the
United States sharply declined following the oil price crash in
mid-2014. International deals in the third quarter of 2016
reached $7 billion, the lowest level since 2008, according to
consultancy 1Derrick.
Activity in the sector was nevertheless expected to pick up
in the coming months amid a recovery in oil prices that narrowed
the asset valuation gap between buyers and sellers.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso)