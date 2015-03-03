SYDNEY, March 4 Macquarie Group on
Wednesday said it will raise A$500 million ($390.65 million) to
fund its $4 billion acquisition of a portfolio of planes from
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd, one of the world's biggest aircraft
lessors.
Post-acquisition, Macquarie's combined aircraft portfolio
will stand at A$9.4 billion with 220 aircraft.
The move is part of the company's plan to grow its
annuity-style business and enhance its market position in
aircraft leasing, it said in a presentation to analysts and
investors.
Reuters had reported in January that Macquarie's aircraft
leasing subsidiary is in exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of
new planes from Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4
billion.
AWAS is owned by British private equity firm Terra Firma
Capital Partners Ltd and has more than 300 planes on
lease to over 110 airlines.
($1 = 1.2799 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)