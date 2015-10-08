SYDNEY Oct 8 Top Australian investment bank Macquarie Group on Thursday said it has agreed to buy ANZ Banking Group's dealer finance portfolio for A$8.2 billion ($5.91 billion).

The portfolio had net lending assets with a book value of A$7.8 billion while the remaining A$400 million in the purchase price would be raised through an institutional share placement offer, Macquarie said in a statement.

ANZ, Australia's No. 4 lender by assets, put the business on the block earlier this year to cut its capital requirements in line with tough new rules.

Macquarie's bid beat offers from U.S. private equity giant Carlyle and China's HNA Group. ($1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)