(Adds details about the deal, fund manager quote, context,
shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Oct 8 Top Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group on Thursday said it will buy ANZ
Banking Group's A$7.8 billion ($5.59 billion) vehicle
finance portfolio, building on its strategy to cut risk and
focus on steadier returns.
Macquarie was paying a premium of A$400 million on the
portfolio's net lending assets, taking the total purchase price
to A$8.2 billion. It would need initial capital of about A$800
million, half of which would be raised through an institutional
share placement, Macquarie said in a statement.
The acquisition marks another step in Macquarie's so far
successful strategy of reducing its reliance on risky investment
banking and focusing on more reliable revenue streams. The
bank's shares, which were placed on a trading halt Thursday
pending the announcement, are up 33 percent this year as of
Wednesday's close, compared with a near 4 percent drop on the
benchmark index.
"It's a good deal, was well-flagged and well-timed. The
valuation is not unreasonable. It is fair value, we think," said
Paul Kasian, head of asset management at EQT Funds Management.
For ANZ, the deal will help boost its common equity Tier-1
ratio by 20 basis points and satisfy tough new capital
requirements. Concerns about capital ratios have helped drive
blue-chip Australian bank stocks down 5-12.5 percent this year,
with ANZ the worst performer.
Macquarie will issue 5.1 million new shares, about 1.5
percent of its market capitalisation, to institutional investors
to raise the A$400 million. It will also launch a share purchase
plan for retail investors.
It did not disclose the equity component of the deal, which
media has widely reported at A$1.5 billion.
Macquarie's total motor vehicle finance portfolio will
increase to about A$17 billion from A$9 billion.
The Sydney-based bank reiterated that it expects net profit
for the year to end-March 2016 to top the A$1.6 billion recorded
last year, which was its best annual profit since the 2008
global financial crisis.
Macquarie's bid beat offers from U.S. private equity giant
Carlyle and China's HNA Group.
Deutsche Bank is advising ANZ on the sale.
($1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)