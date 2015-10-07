SYDNEY Oct 8 Macquarie Group's shares
were placed on a trading halt on Thursday amid market rumours
Australia's top investment bank will buy ANZ Banking Group's
vehicle finance unit in a deal worth A$1.5 billion
($1.08 billion).
Macquarie told the stock exchange on Thursday it expects to
make an announcement on "a proposed transaction" before the
market opens on Monday.
Last month, Australia's competition watchdog approved
Macquarie's proposed bid for Esanda, saying the possible
acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in
the car finance market.
Deutsche Bank is advising ANZ on the sale, which
will help Australia's No. 4 lender by assets cut its capital
requirements in line with tough new rules.
($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)