SYDNEY Dec 1 Macquarie Group has hired ex-JPMorgan Chase & Co copper trader Ivan Petev, as it builds out its physical metals trading business, three sources said.

Petev, who started on Monday, will run Macquarie's global copper book from Singapore, and will be the seventh and final JP Morgan hire to start at the Australian bank's Singapore, Shanghai and London operations, people familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan decided to sell its multibillion-dollar physical commodities division last year because of rising regulatory and political pressure. It completed the sale of its physical commodities unit to trader Mercuria in October.

Other banks like Barclays and Deutsche also quit commodities in the face of stricter European regulation.

Macquarie, Australia's largest investment bank, has pushed deeper into physical commodities markets, while other Australian banks have become more active in metals trading. Macquarie declined to comment.

William Gayner, a copper, lead and zinc dealer started with Macquarie last month.

Both Petev and Gayner worked at RBS Sempra Commodities, which Royal Bank of Scotland sold to JPMorgan in 2010.

