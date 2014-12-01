SYDNEY Dec 1 Macquarie Group has hired
ex-JPMorgan Chase & Co copper trader Ivan Petev, as it
builds out its physical metals trading business, three sources
said.
Petev, who started on Monday, will run Macquarie's global
copper book from Singapore, and will be the seventh and final JP
Morgan hire to start at the Australian bank's Singapore,
Shanghai and London operations, people familiar with the matter
said.
JPMorgan decided to sell its multibillion-dollar physical
commodities division last year because of rising regulatory and
political pressure. It completed the sale of its physical
commodities unit to trader Mercuria in October.
Other banks like Barclays and Deutsche
also quit commodities in the face of stricter European
regulation.
Macquarie, Australia's largest investment bank, has pushed
deeper into physical commodities markets, while other Australian
banks have become more active in metals trading. Macquarie
declined to comment.
William Gayner, a copper, lead and zinc dealer started with
Macquarie last month.
Both Petev and Gayner worked at RBS Sempra Commodities,
which Royal Bank of Scotland sold to JPMorgan in 2010.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)