Barclays CEO Staley in dispute with KKR over soured deal - WSJ
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
July 9 Macquarie Investment Management appointed Peter Douvos as head of EMEA consultant relations, based in London.
Douvos joins MIM, the securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, after seven years with Invesco Asset Management.
Founded in 1969, Macquarie provides banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services, and manages about 345 billion euros ($380.78 billion) in assets as of March 31. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.