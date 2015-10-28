Oct 28 Macquarie Investment Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Gillian Evans as head of UK institutional distribution, based in London.

Evans joins after 10 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management , where she was responsible for building long term relationships with institutional clients and their advisers. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)