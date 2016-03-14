March 14 Macquarie Capital, the investment banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, said Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead its aerospace, defense and government services advisory business.

Parker joined Macquarie's New York office on Friday from Sagent Advisors LLC, where he was co-head of aerospace, defense and technology investment banking, according to a Macquarie memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

At Sagent, Parker advised Scitor Corp, a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, on its sale to Science Applications International Corp for $790 million. SAIC, a government contractor specializing in data analytics and cyber security, completed that deal in May 2015.

Prior to Sagent, Parker was a managing director and head of aerospace, defense and government investment banking at Gleacher & Co. Parker helped healthcare systems integrator Evolvent Technologies Inc sell itself to government services contractor ManTech International Corp in 2012.

Parker will report to Robert Bertagna, Macquarie's global head of diversified goods and services. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)