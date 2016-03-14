March 14 Macquarie Capital, the investment
banking unit of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, said
Monday it has hired Jeremy Parker as a managing director to lead
its aerospace, defense and government services advisory
business.
Parker joined Macquarie's New York office on Friday from
Sagent Advisors LLC, where he was co-head of aerospace, defense
and technology investment banking, according to a Macquarie memo
reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.
At Sagent, Parker advised Scitor Corp, a portfolio company
of Leonard Green & Partners, on its sale to Science Applications
International Corp for $790 million. SAIC, a government
contractor specializing in data analytics and cyber security,
completed that deal in May 2015.
Prior to Sagent, Parker was a managing director and head of
aerospace, defense and government investment banking at Gleacher
& Co. Parker helped healthcare systems integrator Evolvent
Technologies Inc sell itself to government services contractor
ManTech International Corp in 2012.
Parker will report to Robert Bertagna, Macquarie's global
head of diversified goods and services.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)